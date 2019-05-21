A Quesnel cowgirl cashed in at the annual Cloverdale Rodeo over the long weekend.

Mariah Mannering, competing against professionals on both sides of the border, took 4th place in the Ladies Barrel Racing in the short go on a very soggy Monday down on the Lower Mainland.

That paid four thousand dollars.

First Place was twenty grand.

Mariah’s time was 16-171.

1) Shelby Spielman, Del Hart, TX – 15.901

2) Callahan Crossley, Hermiston, OR – 15.935

3) Jackie Ganter, Abelene, TX – 16.160

4) Mariah Mannering, Quesnel, BC – 16.171

5) Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, ID – 16.264

6) Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, ND – 16.714