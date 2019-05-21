With files from Rebecca Dyok

Car enthusiasts from all over will be descending on Williams Lake for the 25th anniversary of the Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup.

Phillip Tanner, President of the Lakers Car Club, said “We’ve come a long way in 25 years. The first annual spring roundup was in 1994, at the local arena, with maybe 60 participants. Mostly local car enthusiasts.”

Tanner said they have participants from all over BC and Alberta, With some participants coming all the way from Washington state and Oregon. There will be 50 classes with 78 trophies. There will be prizes thanks to the many local sponsors.

The club’s annual Spring Roundup takes place this weekend, May 25 and 26th at Third and Borland.