Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a witness to an accident involving a motorized wheelchair.

Police say sometime between Wednesday and Friday of last week a 58-year old man was injured after he fell from his motorized wheelchair and it then rolled over on him.

Police believe at least one good samaritan, who was driving by, stopped to assist the man back into his wheelchair.

It is also believed that some kids in the area may have witnessed the fall.

At this time police are unable to locate the actual scene of the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the detachment and ask to speak to an investigator.

The phone number is (250) 992-9211.