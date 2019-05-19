A Williams Lake man is safe after RCMP were able to dissuade him from jumping off the roof of a local motel Saturday afternoon.

The 30 year old who had several unendorsed warrants was located by police but fled on foot and climbed onto the roof of the Slumber Lodge.

The man according to police appeared to be suffering from a drug withdrawal and mental health issues, and was threatening to jump off the roof.

After RCMP frontline officers convinced him to safely come down, officers engaged in a short pursuit and the man was taken into custody without any further incident.

“The successful and safe outcome of the incident is a direct result of the effective communication of on scene officers working in partnership with the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Ambulance Sevice,” Cst. Joel Kooger said in a news release.