A new program for seniors is in the works.

Susan MacNeill, with the Seniors Advocacy Service, is also the Coordinator of the Life After 60 Seniors Living Well program…

“It is going to give seniors an opportunity, if they qualify, to get assistance with medical priorities such as glasses, hearing aids, dental care, perhaps over the counter medications, maybe wheelchairs. Much the same lines as how the Variety Club for Children works, folks would come to us and fill in an application and it would go to a committee and if it they meet the criteria then we would be able to help with some funding towards purchase of those things.”

MacNeill says they will fund-raise and she says they are even working on a lottery.

She says the Seniors Advocacy Service is celebrating 15 years in the community…

“We’re very excited about that. We are having a cake and coffee event at Spirit Square on Friday, May 24th between 3 and 5. We would like to showcase our program so we will be handing out brochures.”

MacNeill says they hope to start the program in September.