2019 Paving Program Set For Quesnel
The City of Quesnel will spend just over 800 thousand dollars on its overlay paving program this year.
Chris Coben, the Director of Capital Works & Infrastructure, went over the list at this week’s Council meeting…
“Quesnel Hixon Road from Highway 97 to Carradice, Keis Avenue, Nason and Norman Streets, the 400 block of Murphy Street, Winder Street, Lark Avenue, Baity and Blair Streets, and the 300 block of Callanan Street.”
Coben says these projects were selected with consideration given to road base condition, traffic use and conditions of utilities.
Quesnel Hixon Road to Carradice $129,000
Keis Avenue $ 58,000
Nason Street $ 99,200
Norman Street $ 53,700
Murphy Street (from Shepherd south) $ 60,000
Winder Street $170,000
Lark Avenue $ 78,500
Baity and Blair Streets $111,000
Callanan Street (Gray Ave. to St. Laurent) $ 40,800