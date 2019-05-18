The City of Quesnel will spend just over 800 thousand dollars on its overlay paving program this year.

Chris Coben, the Director of Capital Works & Infrastructure, went over the list at this week’s Council meeting…

“Quesnel Hixon Road from Highway 97 to Carradice, Keis Avenue, Nason and Norman Streets, the 400 block of Murphy Street, Winder Street, Lark Avenue, Baity and Blair Streets, and the 300 block of Callanan Street.”

Coben says these projects were selected with consideration given to road base condition, traffic use and conditions of utilities.

Quesnel Hixon Road to Carradice $129,000

Keis Avenue $ 58,000

Nason Street $ 99,200

Norman Street $ 53,700

Murphy Street (from Shepherd south) $ 60,000

Winder Street $170,000

Lark Avenue $ 78,500

Baity and Blair Streets $111,000

Callanan Street (Gray Ave. to St. Laurent) $ 40,800