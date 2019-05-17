Tsilhqot’in filmmaker Trevor Mack is holding an open casting call for Indigenous actors for his latest film.

Serving as one of the producers of Portraits From A Fire is Kate Kroll.

“I’m so excited,” she said.

“I’m just so excited to be filming up north. I’m so excited to help get this story out there. We’re hoping that it will impact people and have a positive impact on society, and just to get these stories out for people across Canada and the world to see I’m just so thrilled to be a part of it.”

Kroll said they have been developing the feature-length film for almost a year now.

She said this will mark her first time to the region.

“The film is about a young teenage boy whose mother had committed suicide and through watching her old video tapes he realizes what led to her suicide, and he’s also dealing with his own suicidal thoughts at the same time,” Kroll said.

“It’s definitely a heavy film but a very important film with a very important message.”

Kroll said as part of their sponsorship from Telus they will also be doing an internship program for Indigenous people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Auditions will take place in Williams Lake on May 29.

Shooting for Portraits From A Fire will take place in the Cariboo-Chilcotin in August.

The film is anticipated to be released Spring 2020.

(Editor’s note: Listen to Kate Kroll in the audio file below)