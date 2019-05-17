A Williams Lake athlete has signed a contract with Major League Rugby’s Seattle Seawolves.

27-year old Jake Ilnicki will be a prop on the team and will play as an international player.

Ilnicki’s resume includes 31 caps with the Canadian national team.

He has also played in Australia and New Zealand.

Ilnicki’s international journey started in 2014 when he took to Australia to play for the New South Wales Country Eagles.

In 2015 Ilnicki was called up to represent his country in the Rugby World Cup.

A professional opportunity in the states brought Ilnicki to the US for a season, suiting up for the San Diego Breakers for a lone season in 2016 before heading back to the southern hemisphere to join the Manawatu Turbos of New Zealand.

After a short stint with the Turbos, Ilnicki headed to Northampton to run with the Saints of Premiership Rugby.

In 2017, he stayed within the league but landed a contract with the Newcastle Falcons.

Ilnicki comes to the Seawolves by way of his latest side, the Yorkshire Carnegie of the RFU Championship.

Ilnicki brings years of international front row experience and technical skill to solidify Seattle’s set piece and serve as a ball-carrying threat in open field.