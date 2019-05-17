The Victoria Day long weekend is getting off to a soggy start in the Cariboo.

According to Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, he says the showers should start to taper off later this evening around 9 or 10 o’clock.

So how is the rest of the weekend shaping up?

“Today is definitely the wettest of the bunch, MacDonald said, once we get into Saturday and Sunday it’s going to be mainly dry but there is a slight chance of afternoon showers, nothing super heavy, but especially if you’re head up into the Cariboos over to Quesnel Lake and that’s the best chance of seeing maybe an isolated afternoon shower.”

Five to ten millimeters of rain is expected to fall throughout the Cariboo today before the showers start to taper off later this evening.

And that’s good news as so far this month the region hasn’t seen a whole lot precipitation.

“The first 14 days of May were completely dry, not a single drop of rain, MacDonald said, but we did pick up a couple of millimeters here over the past few days so luckily we’re seeing some much-needed precipitation today.”

For the holiday Monday MacDonald said it will be a mix of sun and cloud with the temperature just below normal at 18.