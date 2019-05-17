The community contributions of the RCMP were recognized by the City of Williams Lake.

Mayor Walt Cobb with some members of Council stopped by the Detachment with a cake Thursday afternoon to mark National Police Week.

“It’s great we’re recognizing the contributions that the RCMP do for our community, and being national police week we thought that we would deliver some cake for them. The rumor is that they’re more accustomed to doughnuts,” Cobb said with a laugh.

” But we felt that a cake would be appropriate to show at least a little bit appreciation for what they do in keeping our community safe.”

There have been 2,402 calls for RCMP service for the City of Wiliams Lake and 748 calls for service in the rural area since January 1, 2019.

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide.

“It makes me feel very grateful that city council, the mayor, and senior staff at the city have come over to pay appreciation,” Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

“It’s not just me as a single individual, but it’s the detachment as a whole. The men and women what they do here; our support staff, our municipal employees, our public service employees, and our specialized units that all contribute collaboratively on the initiatives to make our community safer.”