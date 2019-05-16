West Fraser will be temporarily curtailing production at its sawmills in 100 Mile House and Chasm.

The company announced the approximate two-week curtailments Thursday.

“The decision to implement this temporary reduction is due to the continued challenges of weak pricing in global lumber markets, high log costs, and constrained timber supplies,” said Chris Virostek, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

“SPF lumber production is anticipated to be reduced by approximately 20 million board feet, in addition to previously announced permanent and temporary curtailments.”