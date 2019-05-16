Quesnel City Council has now given its blessing to four cannabis stores.

Two more were added to the list on Tuesday night, one for Chew Road and another for Rita Road, both in South Quesnel.

The proponents were in the gallery.

Tanya Robinson, out of Vernon, is behind the Chew Road application, and she was asked when she hoped to have her store open…

“What we’ve noticed with our applications is that they are taking a very, very long time. After Council sends their recommendation it is still taking up to six months before we are fully approved.”

Robinson says because of that it is hard to say, but there is another five months of renovations to go after that.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has the final say on whether or not these applications can go ahead.

Besides the two applications made last night, the other two that have been given the green light in Quesnel are another private application for the downtown core at the Billy Barker Casino, and a government application for Malcolm Street in the West Park Mall.