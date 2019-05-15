RCMP at North District Award Ceremony at Prince George Playhouse on May 15, 2019, -Photo by Cpl. Madonna Saunderson

Over 55 RCMP officers, administration, and civilians received recognition for their many years of service to the North District RCMP and their communities.

At the Prince George Playhouse, officers received awards for completing 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service. There were also awards for, bravery, appreciation, and saving lives.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said days like this recognize the hard work these people put in day in and day out in a job that is not always easy.

“It’s important we recognize what goes on behind the scenes that allow the police on the road to do his or her job to the best of their ability.”

Receiving recognition in the Cariboo are:

100 Mile House:

Cst Sebastian Lipsett – St John Life-Saving

Cst Scott Anderson – District Officers Certificate of appreciation

S/Sgt Svend Nielsen – St John Life-Saving

Williams Lake:

Cst Elizabeth Karl – Commanding Officers Certificate of appreciation

R/Cst Rick Meaver – St John Life-Saving

Quesnel:

Cst Ryan Rentmeester – Commanding Officers Commendation & Insignia

Sgt Chris Riddle – Commanding Officers Commendation & Insignia

Cpl Ryan Grottolo – Commanding Officers Commendation & Insignia

Sgt Darren Dodge – Commanding Officers Commendation & Insignia

S/Sgt Andrew Burton – Commanding Officers Commendation & Insignia

(With Files from Sawyer Bogdan, MyPrinceGeorgeNow)