The entrance way to the Williams Lake Regional Aiport will be getting a new look.

Following a lengthy debate Tuesday, City Council awarded OT Timber Frames of 150 Mile House to construct a new entrance way for the terminal building.

“I spoke with OT this morning and they’re very excited about getting started,” said Gary Muraca Director of Municipal services.

“They plan to get it started fairly soon with the completion of late August, early September.”

A total of four different designs were submitted by OT Timber Frames, Durfeld Log & Timber, Pioneer Log Homes, and Smith Timber Works Ltd.

Muraca said while the Airport Master plan has identified the need for a new terminal building at some point in the future, the structure as in all of the proposals that were submitted is freestanding and can be moved if required.

“I think it will be fantastic for the community,” he said.

“It is going to be a game changer up there. It’s going to be something that’s going to take a building from the 1960s and it’s going to give it a facelift, and it’s just a good entrance way to the City of Williams Lake for residents or people commuting or traveling to our area.

“This is in addition to the other projects that we’re doing up there. So next week we’ll be paving the road up to the airport from the highway as well as in early June we’ll be doing the ring road around the airport, and we’ve got new stairs up there and we’ve done new railings.”

A total of $120,000 has been budgeted for the airport terminal building entrance improvement project.