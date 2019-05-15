Emergency crews were on the scene of a small fire earlier Tuesday afternoon at Sigurdson Forest Products in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP, and BC Ambulance Sevice responded to the incident on Frizzi Rd. at around 3:45 pm.

Fire chief Erick Peterson said 21 members responded and the Department had received tender support from Wildwood.

“A forklift caused a fire that spread to approximately 40 lifts of timber,” he said.

“The fire is out. Sigurdson’s will maintain spark/fire watch overnight.”