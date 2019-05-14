No limitations or conditions.

That is with the five-year approval that the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals regulatory body has awarded the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Practical Nursing program in Williams Lake.

Designate Dean, Baldev Pooni said a five-year approval with no conditions is a rarity and everyone should be proud of it.

“As regulated professions, we are required to be approved or accredited depending on the program,” he said.

“In this particular case our diploma has been approved for five years, and the good thing with this is also that it is approved without any conditions so, in other words, we met all of the requirements. Normally they will say that you meet all of the requirements except you need to do this as well, so we have a high-quality program that’s meeting the professional requirements of the diploma of practical nursing in a full and complete sense.”

Practical Nursing is a two-year diploma, offered entirely and only on the TRU Williams Lake campus.

The next intake is set for Fall 2020 with applications opening on October 1, 2019.