A prolific offender has been charged after a report of shots fired near a Williams Lake business last month.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to the report at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge on Thursday, April 25 at 1:16 am.

“The investigation revealed there was an altercation inside the premises and it was determined there were two male suspects that may have been in possession of firearms,” Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

The offender remains in custody with his next court appearance on Wednesday, May 15.

“The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP are working with the Diamonds and Dust staff to ensure this establishment will be safe for local patrons,” Pelley said.