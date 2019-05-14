(Files By Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love of Quesnel has been named an assistant coach under Dale Hunter on Canada’s 2020 National Junior Team.

Love has been running the Blades bench for two years after serving as an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips for seven seasons.

During the course of his WHL playing career, Love suited up in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Broncos, and Silvertips.

Last summer, he won a gold medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Love also won gold as an assistant with Team Canada White at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was an assistant with Team Canada Red in 2016.