Residents on Soda Creek Road in Williams Lake were quick to jump into action when a couple of grass fires were sparked by what is believed to have been a train.

Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department Erick Peterson said the Department received a call of the fires next to the railway Monday night at around 10:30.

“It’s suspected that it was caused by a train. There were two grass fires probably 150 to 200 meters apart that were quickly knocked down by our crews,” he said.

“We had 20 members respond and there were some residents actively working the fire with shovels when we arrived.”

Crews according to Peterson were on scene for just over an hour.

Although listed on the BC Wildfire Service website as a new start, Peterson said the fire is fully extinguished and is out.

“It’s been dry the last little while and there was some wind last night so it’s always a concern.”

(Editor’s Note: the time of the incident has been updated)