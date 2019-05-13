The heat was definitely on in the Cariboo.

Thanks to a high-pressure ridge that started on Thursday and remained in the region until Saturday, temperatures felt more like summer than they did spring.

We asked Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada if any records were set or broken over that time.

“We flirted with a lot of records in Quesnel and Williams Lake getting within point 3 degrees Celsius but we couldn’t quite break the records set back in May of 2013. Records that year were upwards of 28, 29 degrees Celsius and we only got to the mid-28’s this year.”

MacDonald says looking ahead today will be the last day for warm weather as showers will be moving into the area tonight and into tomorrow morning then unsettled weather will stick around through the week and into the weekend.

MacDonald also added that the Cariboo hasn’t seen a drop of rain so far this May.

Looking at the long weekend forecast said we should get some rain Friday into Saturday anywhere from five to ten millimeters.