Lakecity volunteers were kept busy repairing small household items this past weekend.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society held its first Repair Cafe at the Potato House on Saturday.

Offering a helping hand with electronics was hobbyist Brent Seterengen.

“I think it’s definitely a good thing,” he said.

“It’s something that this community needs because you just have to go look at the drop site for electronics and it’s always full every night. Stuff is reusable, repairable, or some of the stuff just dies but half the time it can be repurposed.”

Seterengen who has always been fascinated by electronics said he was able to help repair at least four items people brought to the Cafe.

“I was always ribbed or chastised about taking things apart, but about three or four years ago I watched a Youtube video and the guy did something really cool and I thought hey I could do that and that’s what I’m doing now.”

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society communications coordinator Brianna van de Wijngaard said their most popular repairs were bikes.

“The best part is we got a lot of volunteers out which is awesome. Probably at least ten volunteers showed up all doing things like sewing repairs, electrical, small engine, lots of garden tools,” she said.

“Definitely had a few people turn out for sure, but we’re thinking of doing it regularly so it becomes more of a thing.”

While they did not get as much as electronics as they would have liked to, President Bill Lloyd said for their first-time effort he believes the Repair Cafe was a success and that the Society learned a few things themselves.

“We learned about how to set it up, what to bring for repair, and more or what would be required to fix because that was a bit of a guessing game on our part,” he said.

“I think generally it’s been pretty successful.”