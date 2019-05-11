May 11 marks the end of Emergency Preparendness week across the province.

Val Strieber, with Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House offered some thoughts on the week.

“I really hope that people have been listening and are getting themselves prepared or are prepared already, because they need to know the risks of what can happen. If there’s a forest fire, if you need to evacuate. What are you going to do and where you are going to go. Make a plan and practice it. That’s so important. With the whole family, everyone who lives in the home.”

Strieber also said that people should plan and prepare for seven days without support.

“You could be stuck in your home, because of a flood or an earthquake. It may take seven days for someone to get to you.”

For information on preparing for emergencies see the emergency preparedness website here.