Not much change in the unemployment rate in the Cariboo.

“The unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in April which was little changed from the 5.9 percent we saw twelve months earlier,” said Martha Patterson, Senior Analyst with Statistics Canada.

“In the region, the decline in employment was primarily seen in wholesale and retail trade.”

When looking at the employment rate in the Cariboo region, Patterson said it decreased from 65.2 percent in April 2018 to 62.4 percent in April 2019.

Provincially Patterson said employment increased by 3.3 percent while unemployment decreased by 1.1 percent

“For 21 months in a row, British Columbia has held the lowest rate of unemployment in Canada. In April, it was 4.6 percent,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology in a release.

“We saw part-time employment replaced by significant increases in full-time jobs. Overall, B.C. created 5,900 jobs with gains coming in construction and business administration. That brings us to 82,000 jobs created in B.C. over the past year, with massive gains in the private sector.”