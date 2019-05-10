Friday morning at Kiwanis Park marked the grand opening of the Williams Lake Farmers Market.

“It’s nice and sunny, and there’s no wind; it’s kind of a windy location,” said market manager Jane Bowser.

“It’s pretty quiet so far but we’re hoping that there will be more customers later on. We’re doing customer appreciation day today so we’ll be having free cake and goodies and there will be some live music happening at eleven.”

The Williams Lake Farmers’ Market runs every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Bowser adds they are still exploring having a Tuesday evening market.

“We’re in contact with the other vendors seeing who is available, who wants to do it. I think most of the vendors are pretty open to doing it, looking forward to doing it; certainly a lot of positive customer feedback that they want that to happen,” she said.

“Our crunch right now is finding some vegetable vendors to fill the space. A lot of our Friday morning market vendors can’t make it because it’s just too much time away from the farm so we’re looking for some more people who can maybe do the Tuesday evening market is what we’re hoping.”

“We’ve got some good leads on that that we’re going to be following so we hope that we can start that up probably in July at some point.”

(Editor’s Note: Listen to Williams Lake Farmers’ Market Manager Jane Bowser with the author of this report in the audio file below)