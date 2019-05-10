CN Rail has taken some precautions in light of the recent wildfire seasons in the Cariboo.

Quesnel City Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, also the Acting Mayor, says she spoke with the CN group that is attending the North Central Local Government Association AGM and convention in Williams Lake…

“They’re taking, especially during peak fire season, they’ve taken to several different plans in how they deal with making sure that they have cars that are either ahead of the trains, or that actually follow behind the trains to make sure that sparks haven’t ignited anything along the tracks.”

Roodenburg says her concerns come from this past month…

“I think it’s important for our community because we’ve already had a couple of incidents last month that were along the railway property.”

Roodenburg says this will see the railway deal with it in a more timely fashion.