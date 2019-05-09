Deka Lake and Interlakes Volunteer Fire departments as well as BC Wildfire Service crews responded to a wildfire near Deka Lake yesterday afternoon. (May 8)

The fire was approximately 2 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service Communications Officer Erin Bull said crews made extremely good progress and the fire is now under control.

Bull said investigators are on site determining the cause of the fire, and there is no official cause as yet. However, it has been listed as human caused on the wildfire listings.