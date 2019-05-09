A warrant has now been issued for a 100 Mile House man reported as missing yesterday.

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Shawn Taylor, who is wanted for kidnapping, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, robbery, using an imitation firearm during an offence.

Taylor is described as Caucasian, 42 years old, 5’9, 119 pounds, His hair was red and purple but may now be brown with a slim build and brown eyes. Taylor drives a 1984 blue/green Toyota Corolla 4 door. Licence plate GA646L

Taylor is considered armed and dangerous, if you locate him, do not approach or confront him. If you have any information about Taylor or where he might be, please contact the 100 Mile House

RCMP at 250 395 2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477