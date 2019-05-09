A 28-year old woman, charged in connection with a shooting incident in Williams Lake, will be back in court on May 29th for an Arraignment Hearing.

Randi Saunders, who appeared in provincial court yesterday, is facing several counts including Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound to Disfigure, Aggravated Assault, and Assault with a Weapon.

Saunders was arrested back on March 2nd after Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North.

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired and upon arrival, they says they discovered a second female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with what RCMP called life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.