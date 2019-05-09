It’s still spring but it’s going to feel a lot more like summer has arrived over the next few days in the Cariboo.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau, this short heatwave isn’t exactly typical.

“Typical normals for this time of year, looking at highs in the Cariboo around 19 degrees Celsius and we are forecasting well into the mid-twenties for the next few days,” she said.

“So certainly going to be a warmer than normal stretch going forward.”

Charbonneau said heading into Sunday the temperatures should start to moderate, still above normal but much closer to seasonal highs, and there is a chance in the latter half of next week that we could see some precipitation.

The Cariboo Fire Centre said due to the drying trend Category 2 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Centre as of noon Friday (May 10).