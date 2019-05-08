Williams Lake RCMP was on the scene of a hit and run Wednesday morning involving a cyclist.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attended to the injured cyclist in the area of Proctor Street and 4th Avenue before the arrival of BC Ambulance who transported him to hospital.

“We were called at approximately 9:15 am,” said RCMP S/Sgt. Del Byron.

“The cyclist suffered injuries that will not be disclosed.”

RCMP with the Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.