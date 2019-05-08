For the third time, the province will be testing the Alert Ready system.

Jennifer Rice is the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“We’re hoping that most people who have modern phones, so an LTE or a 4-G compatible phone and have their operating system updated will receive a test message, an emergency test message, at 1:55.”

Rice says this testing is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

This also happens to be Emergency Preparedness week and Rice said they’re reminding British Columbians that they have a role to play when it comes to emergency preparedness, all levels of government have a role to play, and we also count on individuals to think about their own personal preparedness.”

Rice added “It’s also a good time to have a personal preparedness kit ready if not do you have a plan to get one or to build one. Have you sat down with your family and talk about your family plan and what they would do in the case of a major event.”

If you haven’t updated the software on your phone Rice said you have before 1:55 this afternoon to receive the alert.