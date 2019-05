A 100 Mile House physician has been charged with sexual assault.

38 year old Michael Mthandazo had a court appearance May 7th. The charges stem from an alleged incident November 3rd in the 100 mile house area.

Dr. Mthandazo has worked in 100 Mile House since 2014. His next court appearance will be June 4th.

A publication ban is in place on the case and there are no further details.