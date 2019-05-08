Harry and Meghan announce son’s name

Well, Baby Sussex has a name and it’s a mouth full. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The reveal was made by Harry and Meghan in front of the press at Windsor Castle. The photo call was the first time the baby was seen publicly after being born Monday. Archie is seventh in line to the throne.

Vice-Admiral will see charges dropped

It looks like the charge of breach of trust against Suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman will be stayed. That is the route federal prosecutors are requesting to take saying there is no reasonable prospect of conviction. Norman allegedly leaked cabinet documents which is what led to the high profile case.

Shooters able to access school through entrance without metal detector

We are getting more information about the school shooting in Colorado that killed one and injured eight. According to officials, at least two handguns were used by the shooters were also students at the high school. Apparently, they were able to enter the building through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire on two classrooms.