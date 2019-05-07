Police are requesting help in locating a missing first nations man who had ties to Quesnel and Smithers.

Teddy James Lowley has not been seen in almost two weeks.

According to RCMP, they received a report of Lowley’s disappearance on April 27th, and they haven’t been able to confirm any sightings of him since the 25th.

He is described as a First Nations male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 lbs.

Lowley has brown eyes with short black hair that may be dyed purple and red, as well as a tattoo of a heart near his left eye and a tear drop near his right eye.