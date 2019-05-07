Category 2 open fires will no longer be allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre come Friday (May 10).

The Cariboo Fire Centre said Category 2 burning will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre as of noon that day to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

“This prohibition is being implemented due to an increase in fire danger ratings caused by a drying trend throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre,” stated a release.

“This prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.”

Activities that will be prohibited include:

the burning of any waste, slash or other materials

open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high

stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks

the use of binary exploding targets.

The prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15, 2019.