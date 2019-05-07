Category 2 Fires to Be Prohibited Throughout Cariboo Fire Centre as of Noon Friday
Category 2 open fires will no longer be allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre come Friday (May 10).
The Cariboo Fire Centre said Category 2 burning will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre as of noon that day to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.
-BC Government
“This prohibition is being implemented due to an increase in fire danger ratings caused by a drying trend throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre,” stated a release.
“This prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.”
Activities that will be prohibited include:
- the burning of any waste, slash or other materials
- open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high
- stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
- the use of sky lanterns
- the use of fireworks
- the use of binary exploding targets.
The prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.
Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15, 2019.