Category 2 open fires will no longer be allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre come Friday (May 10).

The Cariboo Fire Centre said Category 2 burning will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre as of noon that day to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

-BC Government

“This prohibition is being implemented due to an increase in fire danger ratings caused by a drying trend throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre,” stated a release.

This prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.”

 Activities that will be prohibited include:

  • the burning of any waste, slash or other materials
  • open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high
  • stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
  • the use of sky lanterns
  • the use of fireworks
  • the use of binary exploding targets.

The prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15, 2019.