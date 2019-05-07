A fixture of 100 Mile House is closing its doors after 37 years of operation.

A & B Roberts Video is the oldest video rental store in Canada operating with its original owners. The store opened on April 1st, 1982. Owner Al Roberts says new technologies have changed the way people watch.

“There’s just so many choices for people to turn to. There’s just so much to occupy peoples time. The video store became less and less important, so the rental activity got down to maybe a hundred, faithful wonderful people. As a businessman, you reach a decision.”

Roberts says the store will remain open for the next few weeks as the inventory is sold off. He says their other businesses will continue on. Roberts and his family want to thank their customers for their years of support.

“Just like a really good TV series, you want to finish at the top of your game. Finish when people have good things to say about you, and sometimes its good to close the curtain right there and then and be proud that you recognized that the time had come.”