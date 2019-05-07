Interior Health West and representatives of the City of Williams Lake came together late Tuesday morning to celebrate Nurses Week.

Mayor Walt Cobb was on hand and personally thanked all the nurses at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for how he was taken care of when he came in last month seeking medical attention.

David Matear Executive Director for Interior Health West said he was quite impressed with how the celebration, that was held in the hospital cafeteria, went.

“This was a milestone event,” Matear said.

“The community had never really celebrated nurses week as they have done today. Ordinarily, there is an internal celebration, but this is fantastic to show the nursing staff the support that they have in the community and from the city council.”

Matear had high praise for the work nurses do saying they have a very special role and a very special place in the community.

“I was really happy to spearhead the idea,” Councillor Jason Ryll said of the celebration in which pizza and cake were provided.

“In my time on Council, and even just living in the community I don’t recall there being an event to recognize the work that nurses do in their communities and the role they play in our lives and I just wanted to recognize that.”