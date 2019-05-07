43-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 33-year old Nathan Doucette were scheduled to appear in Supreme Court in Quesnel yesterday to fix a date for trial.

The next court date in this case is now set for June 17th for an application for a warrant.

Gunanoot and Doucette are both charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

It is in connection with the death of a female back on October 1st of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 a.m. for a report of an assault on both a male and a female.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition.

While in custody however, she was examined by Emergency Health Services, and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Police say she was then transferred to a larger centre, where she was pronounced deceased the following morning.

Her name has not been released.