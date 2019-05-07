Three iconic statues in Williams Lake are receiving a new coat of color.

“We’re well on our way to getting all the sculptures all painted up for Stampede,” said artist Dwayne Davis with his son Steven on Tuesday.

“We’re going to work on the mountain racer and then move over and get the bull rider fixed up as well as we can. And then there are some repairs to do to the cow boss that Ken Sheen will come in and help give the cowboy a new hat and an extra horn.”

The statues located near the Y intersection were left devoid of color after having received a coat of primer last year and it was unclear if would they be repainted.

“I’m happy to see it happen,” Davis said.

“I was out at Ken’s and we had finished Chief William and it sounds like Chief William is going up at the airport which is great. It’s great to have more art in town.”

Williams Lake Councillor Scott Nelson said approximately $4,000 to $5,000 was approved in the budget to repaint all three statues.

“It’s pretty hard to make them exactly what they were before but I’m hoping they’ll actually even look better after,” Davis adds.