The Mayor of Williams Lake has returned to work part-time after suffering from a heart attack last month.

Walt Cobb told MyCaribooNow Tuesday he plans to take part in as much as he can at the North Central Local Government Association’s Annual General Meeting and Convention taking place this week in the lakecity.

“It’s doctor’s orders-only part-time for the next probably three weeks to a month,” he said.

“And it will depend on I have another batch of tests to run in three weeks from now and then we’ll see where I can go from there, but I’m feeling good. I’m back part time and of course a lot of stuff I can do from home as well.”

Cobb had checked himself in at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the morning of Wednesday, April 10 after experiencing severe chest pains.

He had emergency surgery that night after being flown to Kelowna and was discharged by Friday morning.

“The number of flowers, I got a front room full of flowers as well, and plus the good wishes and cards and phone calls and people dropping off food. It’s been exceptional; it’s been great; it’s been a little bit overwhelming,” Cobb said.

“I also really appreciate the support I got from Council and the work that they did. Most of the rest of Council have day jobs as well so to be able to fill in for during the day that I usually do all that, I really appreciate what they’ve been able to do and carry on.”

(Editor’s Note: Listen to Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake in the audio file below)