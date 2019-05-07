Two people, charged in connection with what police in Williams Lake called a multi-layered drug trafficking operation, have been ordered to stand trial.

Tye Christopher Jeff is due back in court on September 19th for trial.

He’s facing three counts of Trafficking and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Janine Emma Alphonse, who is facing one count each of Trafficking and Possession, has also been ordered to stand trial in Supreme Court.

A date has not yet been set.

Preliminary Inquiries are also set for four others charged in connection with this overall investigation.

RCMP say it was a comprehensive investigation that involved several different departments for multiple months in 2018, that led to multiple search warrants and resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.

Charges were laid in January of this year.