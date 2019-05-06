A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in 100 Mile House this afternoon.

RCMP say they were called to the intersection of First Street and Birch Avenue at 4-35 pm.

Police say they were told by multiple witnesses that a 25-year old female was walking at the crosswalk when she was struck at a slow speed by a vehicle that was turning left into the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The injured female was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An investigation continues.