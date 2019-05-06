100 Mile House Fire Rescue was quick to respond to a vehicle fire over the weekend.

Yesterday afternoon at 3:30 they were called to the parking lot of Jake’s Pub in 100 Mile House.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a motor home’s engine compartment that was fully involved in flames. Our crews were able to knock down that fire fairly quickly and confirm that the owner and the dog that was in the vehicle both made it out without injuries so that was good.”

Hollander added “We were on scene for about an hour or less, we were there pretty quickly. We were actually doing some training with our recruits at the time that came in so we were able to just cross the street and we were on scene.”

Hollander says it’s not known at this time what caused the fire just that it was an engine fire and they were able to deal with it fairly quickly.