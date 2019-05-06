(With Files by Cole Kelly-MyPGNow)

Another group has joined the fight against a Prince George serial killer’s move from a maximum security prison to a medium.

Four women were brutally murdered by Cody Legebokoff, who was only 24 years old when he was convicted of those crimes in September, 2014.

His victims were 23-year old Natasha Montgomery from Quesnel, 15-year old Loren Leslie, 35-year old Jill Stuchenko and 35-year old Cynthia Maas.

Montgomery’s remains have never been found; Legebokoff hasn’t revealed the location.

In January, he was transferred from BC’s Kent Institution, a maximum security prison, to medium security Warkworth Institution in Ontario.

Sarah Boyd, Executive Director of the Northern Women’s Centre at UNBC, has drafted a letter to send to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging them to reverse the move.

“It seems like offender’s rights get priority over victim’s rights. I wanted to make a statement, and I guess be a voice for them,” Boyd said.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty also publicly called out the Minister to take action after the transfer of Legebokoff was made public.

Both Doherty and Boyd said there hasn’t been consistent notification of Legebokoff’s transfers and movements to the victim’s families.

In one case, a victim’s mother, Louanne Montgomery, said she received a registered letter on Jan. 31st, 2019 from Victim’s Services stating that Legebokoff had been transferred on Jan. 23rd.