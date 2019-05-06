A combined effort of two Fire Departments helped put out a grass fire at the end of Kinglet Drive, which is the start of the Sugar Cane Reserve, just off South Lakeside.

Williams lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said they were called last night just after 8 to assist the 150 Mile House Fire Department.

Warnock explains the cause and the effect

“At this time we believe it was the garbage they were burning at the end that got into the grass, no damage to any vehicles or structures out there”.

The Williams Lake Fire Department arrived on scene with three apparatus and fifteen people and were there for about an hour and a half.

Warnock reminds the public if they are still burning grass to be very careful doing that, and especially with burn barrels when you’re burning your garbage be sure that they’re in good condition and that they have screens on top of them.