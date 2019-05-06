100 Mile House RCMP say an argument led to a shooting in the South Cariboo over the weekend.

Police were called to a rural property along High Country Road just after 8-30 on Saturday night.

Upon arrival a male was located in his vehicle at the Interlakes Market along Highway 24.

Police say he was suffering from injuries to his hip that were consistent with a small calibre gunshot wound.

The male indicated that he and his friend got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol which led to a shooting.

RCMP say their investigation then took them to another rural property that same night, but a suspect was not located.

It is believed that the suspect may have fled back to the Lower Mainland.

Police say a search warrant was executed on the second rural property where some evidence was located.

Several other police agencies, including those in Williams Lake, Kamloops and Abbotsford, are now assisting in the investigation.

The victim is now in stable condition following surgery and is cooperating with police.

The general public is not believed to be at risk.