It’s time to take action against organisms that can disrupt habitat, displace native species, and negatively impact the environment and economy.

The Province has proclaimed May 2019 as Invasive Species Action Month.

Executive Director of the Invasive Species Council of BC, Gail Wallin said hawkweeds, knapweeds and oxeye daisy, a white daisy that lines many of our roadways, are really important to stop the spread of in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“There are even other species like goldfish that are really important,” she said.

“We have one lake in the Cariboo that the goldfish are becoming quite well established. So we need to make sure that people don’t dump their aquariums or release their pet fish or turtles into the environment because it changes our natural environment.”

Activities to mark Invasive Species Action Month this week will focus on the Clean, Drain, Dry Program, and protecting B.C’s freshwater and marine environments from aquatic invasive species.

Seven high-risk Cariboo lakes were monitored for invasive mussels last year, and Wallin said they will be monitored again this year.

The Province said it is working with the Invasive Species Council of B.C. and regional invasive species organizations to effectively manage invasive species. It’s also partnering with local governments and partners, such as The Nature Trust and Ducks Unlimited, to limit the spread of harmful species.