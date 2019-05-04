Drivers in rural areas are being reminded to share the road with others including horses

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it is making improvements to its signage to alert road users to use extra caution and be courteous when passing horses and riders in rural areas, as horseback riding can increase in the summer months.

The Ministry adds even in areas without posted signs, all travelers should use caution and stay alert for diverse road users.

Riders are also urged to use extra caution and the Ministry recommends they wear reflective vests as well as outfit horses with high-visibility leg bands when possible.

Horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act.