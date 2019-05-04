More people will be able to benefit from the farmers’ markets coupon program.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Saturday (May 4) increased financial support to the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets to expand their Nutrition Coupon program to help more lower-income households access fresh, locally-grown, healthy food.

“In addition to the $1.475 million we’re providing for this year’s program, we’re adding additional funding of $121,000 so we can add 250 new households to the program this year representing 700 more individuals.”

The program will run from June 11 to November 3, 2019, at participating farmers’ markets in 76 communities including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House with the Cariboo Friendship Society and the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre as community partners.

It provides families, pregnant women, and seniors who are already connected to community agencies that offer nutrition and skills-building programs and supports, with coupons to help them buy local food, including vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, dairy, herbs, meat, and fish.

Last season, the weekly coupon program benefited more than 3,900 households, representing approximately 11,000 individuals.

“What makes this program extraordinary is it speaks to the community groups involved, it speaks to the farmers’ markets,” Dix said.

“When we distribute coupons almost in their entirety they are used; people are engaged in the program, they use the coupons, they buy the food, they engage with the vendors here.”