Smoke from surrounding wildfires covers the City of Williams Lake Sunday, July 9, 2017. -R Dyok, MyCaribooNow

Five projects in the Cariboo Fire Centre are being provided with $462,000 in community resiliency investment grants.

“Community resiliency investment funding will help Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities increase their resiliency to wildfire threats,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in a release.

“The program is designed to support projects at the local level to help keep British Columbians safe.”

The City of Williams Lake, City of Quesnel, and the Williams Lake Indian Band will each receive $100,000 with the Nazko First Nation receiving $62,000 to assist with education, planning, inter-agency co-operation, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land.

The Canim Lake Band will be provided $100,000 to assist with fuel and vegetation management.

The funding is part of more than $6 million in community resiliency investment grants provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout the province, following the program’s first application intake.

The community resiliency investment program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities that also process the grant applications.